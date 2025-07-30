Greetings Mercenaries,

Community Update 6 is now live, bringing with it a powerful new tier of gear, improvements to core systems, performance optimizations, and a broad round of fixes all shaped by your feedback.





Features & Changes

Tier 5 Gear

Craft a new tier of equipment using Carmine Tanbark (gathered by Master Woodcutters when chopping wood) and Varmeil (crafted by Master Alchemists using Carmine Tanbark, cloth, and plague-ridden samples), a rare red fabric.

New recipes are available for all gear types: dagger, sword, mace, axe, polearm, cestus, throwing weapons, and shield. This equipment adds both new visuals and mechanics, designed for late-game progression.

Notification Log

We’ve streamlined notifications during gameplay. Related messages are now grouped, and key alerts are saved in a dedicated log near the quest tab on your map.

New Confessions and Traits

44 new confessions and 11 new traits have been added, some exclusive to specific companions. These additions give your troop more personality and narrative depth.

Performance Optimizations

Fixed issues with enemy count in region-locked battles and improved memory management.

Limited the number of visible mercenaries displayed in the world to help ensure smoother gameplay, especially for players managing large groups of mercenaries (yes YOU with your 70+ mercs). This can be disabled in the settings under the graphics tab.

Bug Fixes

Major Fixes

Fixed several crashes, including: Crashes in battle during or after the enemy's turn Crashes during boss combat in Arenas Crashes after loading, retreating, or restarting a battle

Fixed trapper bonuses

Fixed reinforcements in the final battle in Drombach (Celestium Battle)

Pirates of Belerion DLC - Fixed bounty, Champion and Sea Lords spawning at unreachable locations

The Pits DLC - Fixed crashes when starting battles in Ludern

The Skelmar Invasion DLC - Fixed siege reinforcements spawning inside the castle

The Beast Hunt DLC - Fixed an issue with not being able to complete the main quest

The Beast Hunt DLC - Fixed War Ponies being unable to flee during the Beast Battle





Minor / Misc. Fixes

Fixed unreachable fishing spots

Fixed various UI and typo issues

Fixed Marheim interaction box

Fixed item comparison feature

COOP - Fixed missing group icons

COOP - Fixed “Keeping the Peace” quest

The Pits DLC - Fixed an issue with gamepad, preventing players from starting battles

The Skelmar Invasion DLC - Fixed disappearing bounties





Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback, we can’t wait to hear what you think of the update once you’ve had a chance to try out the new content and changes.



