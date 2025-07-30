Greetings Mercenaries,
Community Update 6 is now live, bringing with it a powerful new tier of gear, improvements to core systems, performance optimizations, and a broad round of fixes all shaped by your feedback.
Features & Changes
Tier 5 Gear
Craft a new tier of equipment using Carmine Tanbark (gathered by Master Woodcutters when chopping wood) and Varmeil (crafted by Master Alchemists using Carmine Tanbark, cloth, and plague-ridden samples), a rare red fabric.
New recipes are available for all gear types: dagger, sword, mace, axe, polearm, cestus, throwing weapons, and shield. This equipment adds both new visuals and mechanics, designed for late-game progression.
Notification Log
We’ve streamlined notifications during gameplay. Related messages are now grouped, and key alerts are saved in a dedicated log near the quest tab on your map.
New Confessions and Traits
44 new confessions and 11 new traits have been added, some exclusive to specific companions. These additions give your troop more personality and narrative depth.
Performance Optimizations
Fixed issues with enemy count in region-locked battles and improved memory management.
Limited the number of visible mercenaries displayed in the world to help ensure smoother gameplay, especially for players managing large groups of mercenaries (yes YOU with your 70+ mercs). This can be disabled in the settings under the graphics tab.
Bug Fixes
Major Fixes
Fixed several crashes, including:
Crashes in battle during or after the enemy's turn
Crashes during boss combat in Arenas
Crashes after loading, retreating, or restarting a battle
Fixed trapper bonuses
Fixed reinforcements in the final battle in Drombach (Celestium Battle)
Pirates of Belerion DLC - Fixed bounty, Champion and Sea Lords spawning at unreachable locations
The Pits DLC - Fixed crashes when starting battles in Ludern
The Skelmar Invasion DLC - Fixed siege reinforcements spawning inside the castle
The Beast Hunt DLC - Fixed an issue with not being able to complete the main quest
The Beast Hunt DLC - Fixed War Ponies being unable to flee during the Beast Battle
Minor / Misc. Fixes
Fixed unreachable fishing spots
Fixed various UI and typo issues
Fixed Marheim interaction box
Fixed item comparison feature
COOP - Fixed missing group icons
COOP - Fixed “Keeping the Peace” quest
The Pits DLC - Fixed an issue with gamepad, preventing players from starting battles
The Skelmar Invasion DLC - Fixed disappearing bounties
Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback, we can’t wait to hear what you think of the update once you’ve had a chance to try out the new content and changes.
