Adjustment:
· Continued to optimize the movement routes of villagers and animals on multiple maps such as Morin Rou Village, Unknown Cave, and training centers.
· Added more hints for solving multiple puzzles.
· Now, the Kimmichi ritual at the Tail Feather Market can provide healing besides the main storyline.
· Now, there is a pastor providing treatment by the campfire next to Twilight Forest Stage.
· Now, the natural altar can also remove the Poisoned State.
Fix:
· Fixed the issue where the station owner may get stuck in the free path task.
· Corrected the mistake that the slime beetle in the Nestling Grove did not truly remove the Poisoned State.
· Fixed some logical issues that may arise in the Fire Wood Forest Thief series missions.
July 29, 1.03b Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update