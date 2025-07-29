Adjustment:

· Continued to optimize the movement routes of villagers and animals on multiple maps such as Morin Rou Village, Unknown Cave, and training centers.

· Added more hints for solving multiple puzzles.

· Now, the Kimmichi ritual at the Tail Feather Market can provide healing besides the main storyline.

· Now, there is a pastor providing treatment by the campfire next to Twilight Forest Stage.

· Now, the natural altar can also remove the Poisoned State.



Fix:

· Fixed the issue where the station owner may get stuck in the free path task.

· Corrected the mistake that the slime beetle in the Nestling Grove did not truly remove the Poisoned State.

· Fixed some logical issues that may arise in the Fire Wood Forest Thief series missions.