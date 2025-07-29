Since content update #1 came out last Wednesday, I have been working on some visual changes to add visual feedback and some additional color and minor bug fixes.

Main Menu Update

The main menu now uses a Solar-based theme (with a little Darwin bot orbiting the sun), adding some much needed color to the main menu

New VFX

The first two changes will hopefully improve your play experiences with some additional visual feedback, so the instances of you wondering "what the heck just happened?" will occur in a more positive context.

The next two changes will hopefully just make things look a little prettier (just as important)

Now when a rivet attached to a component block, collection token or intrusion token is activated, the block's center flashes red then transitions back to its original color

Added a connection indicator that displays between rivets in a pair

Updated player rivet activation effect (very sparkly now)

Updated collection area border effect

Minor Bug Fixes and Changes