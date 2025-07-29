 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19395135 Edited 29 July 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Since content update #1 came out last Wednesday, I have been working on some visual changes to add visual feedback and some additional color and minor bug fixes.

Main Menu Update

The main menu now uses a Solar-based theme (with a little Darwin bot orbiting the sun), adding some much needed color to the main menu

New VFX

The first two changes will hopefully improve your play experiences with some additional visual feedback, so the instances of you wondering "what the heck just happened?" will occur in a more positive context.

The next two changes will hopefully just make things look a little prettier (just as important)

  • Now when a rivet attached to a component block, collection token or intrusion token is activated, the block's center flashes red then transitions back to its original color

  • Added a connection indicator that displays between rivets in a pair

  • Updated player rivet activation effect (very sparkly now)

  • Updated collection area border effect

Minor Bug Fixes and Changes

  • Players should no longer "bounce around" when inside a planet on Solar

  • Increased saturation in Towers

  • Decreased compression on clouds in Towers

  • Automated doors in Spaceship no longer stretch into attached block as they open

  • Fixed unusual gravity rivet interaction with detached levers in Spaceship

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 821381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link