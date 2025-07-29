 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19395099 Edited 29 July 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A good number of people are starting this game fresh or finding it, so I took a look back at the very beginning and made the following changes:

CHANGES:
- Streamlined the game's opening: changed two early village upgrade recipes, and extended secret guaranteed Hardbark rolls to the first 3

