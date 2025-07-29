Blender 4.5.1 LTS features important bug fixes. It is released on the v4.5 - Stable - LTS branch. You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v4.5 - Stable - Stable.

Patch Notes

* Fix: Only last tangents layer is exported to fbx when mesh has multiple uv layers. (3a16c4995a1)

* LibraryOverride bug because of Hair Curves. (#139527)

* Sculpting "Surface Smooth" causes decimation of Geometry. (#141753)

* Back side of rotate gizmo appears when approaching small object. (#111060)

* Crash when using cryptomatte node with image sequence having different sizes. (#141810)

* Unexpected Behavior on Closed Grease Pencil Curves with Connected Proportional Editing. (#142025)

* Geo Nodes Input Panel crashing when name is deleted. (#141911)

* Manifold boolean with plane is offset. (#142326)

* Light Temperature's Animate property button keyframes the wrong property. (#142103)

* Armature: Copy to Selected not working on Editbone "lock" unlocking. (#141940)

* Armature EditBone RNA paths incomplete. (#142062)

* Adaptie Subdivision Simple breaks UV. (#142060)

* Asset Library : Creating new pose library asset keyframes everything. (#141909)

* When reloading a linked character, while a NLA strip is in edit mode, the base action gets un-slotted. (#139509)

* Issue building blender 4.5-pre on linux with external manifold 3.1.1. (#141943)

* Critical error when importing animation data from previous versions. (#142106)

* `batch_for_shader` with custom glsl shader very slow when inputs are optimized out of the shader program. (#137429)

* Blender had a crash after exporting Grease Pencil to PDF. (#142183)

* Consistent crash: 2 image sequence materials playing from video files. (#141918)

* Bevel (selection including border edges) crashes. (#142045)

* Broken USD skeletal animation rotations because of quaternion discontinuity. (#141718)

* Importing certain USD files crashes Blender. (#142084)

* MeshSequenceCache modifier does not read Edge Creases. (#141633)

* Blender crashes switching to sculpt mode on a hidden mesh. (#141827)

* Memory leak when exporting object(s) with subdivision modifier to FBX. (#128169)

* 4.5.0 - EEVEE 3D viewport Smudgy animation playback. Different results when multiple 3D viewports are open. (#142217)

* Material preview lighting changed between 4.5 and 4.4.3 on old Intel hardware. (#141781)

* Crash when skipping outside of simulation cache with Vector Display enabled. (#142259)

* Crashes when Scaling a Video and Audio Strip in VSE. (#142291)

* Blender crashes switching to sculpt mode. (#142328)

* Cycles: oneAPI: Compile only needed device binaries in multi-GPU case. (0b5f1491e74)

* Blender crashes on exit closing a non-focused window (OpenGL backend + Wayland?). (#141777)

* Crash adding subsurf with invalid material indices. (#142245)

* Manifold Boolean Subtraction causes crash. (And is not retaliative). (#142494)

* Blur Attribute after Manifold Boolean crashing, exaggerated by sample nearest surface. (#142454)

* FBX: new 4.5 importer produces broken rotation curves in some cases (when angle between two keyframes is large). (#142333)

* Fix #142647: Don't create preset that has the same name as built-in ones. (#142652)

* Grease Pencil wrong fill shape when removing fill guides. (#142649)

* Release scripts: Packaged test data is missing folders. (#142489)

* VSE: Retiming and Speed Control are not automatically updating Sene strip subframes while previewing. (#141709)

* Crash if Realized Instance Contains some weird stored named attribute. (#142163)

* Crash when use geonode tool on multiple objects. (#142648)

* Transfer Mesh Data - Always giving warning even though the operator works as intended. (#140376)

* Vulkan, change view to wireframe crash. (#142097)

* Vulkan crash when displaying texture on a point generated from geometry node with cycles and eevee views at the same time. (#142255)

* Regression: UV Editor - Show Faces - no more working. (#142557)

* 4.5 - Grease Pencil - Color Jitter still not working. (#142006)

* Windows: graphical crash report appears in background mode. (#142314)

* Assets Browsers's Capture Screenshot preview area are not correct on macOS. (#141982)

* Regression: Custom Node Socket Types in Node Tree Interface Not Possible in Blender 4.5.0 LTS. (#142630)

* Removing keymaps with default names. (#118035)

* Regression: UV edit cage no longer has corner scale points. (#142811)

* Adaptive Subdivision in the viewport recalculates when the camera moves. (#142603)

* 4.5 - Grease Pencil - Color Jitter still not working. (#142006)

* CompositorNodeVecBlur's `use_curved` property crashes Blender. (#141970)

* Cycles Render: Volume (Before Baked Simulation Starts) still trying to be rendered. (#105546)

* Fix: Crash when group node has no Group Output node. (a1c9bbc17af)

* Hard crash when using bmesh.ops.split (unreachable code @ bmesh_py_types.cc:4372). (#142633)

* Vulkan Fails on Windows ARM with Qualcomm Adreno 31.0.112.0+ Driver. (#142859)

* PyDoc: Document all app handler arguments. (73b2f639a09)

* When Subdiv is enabled, the size in dimension remain the same (GPU Subdiv off). (#142399)

* Can't add snap points when only using `Grid` as a target. (#139530)

* VSE: Adding a new effect displays stale frame (since 4.5). (#142853)

* Win: Disable bug report button on crash dialog. (4d5328d5daf)

* 4.5 backport: Fix: crash displaying negative numbers in WM_cursor_time. (74102188b6e459a5adb8453be946f45a7650603e)

* Crash using Cycles with two Intel GPUs. (#138384)

* OSL camera fails camera in volume check if the ray is offset too far from the camera. (#139718)

* Cycles: Lightgroup passes for environment shaders are incorrect. (#142953)

* Fix: Grease Pencil interpolation on cyclic curves shifts end point. (bf9579e359962a90e73f467ea4535ba551d98792)

* Bledner 4.5 FBX import crash. (#142972)

* Utilities: Add batch files to help launch Blender with different GPU backends. (8208e58308f)

* Opening a specific 4.4 file crashes Blender 4.5. (#142954)

* 4.5 Particle Brushes Lost X-Ray Capability. (#141741)

* Blender 4.5 shader nodes is no longer able to read undisplaced normals. (#142022)

* Fix: VSE: Copy to selected would interfere with dual handles. (1df47953ced)

* Fix: VSE: Cannot ignore connected strips' handles with alt if already selected. (c63b96e14c2)

* Multiresolution: Smooth Mask filter creates patterns. (#142186)

* Scrape to Plane brush type versioning handles "Plane Offset" incorrectly. (#142151)

* Crash selecting an armature with over 65k objects. (#143161)

* Ctrl + H "Hide Other Collections" Pie Menu – Shift to Extend Not Working. (#140548)

* The "offset even" option in Extrude Individual Faces and Move does nothing. (#135908)

* Fix #143156: "RGB to BW" node not found in link drag search. (#143174)

* Fix #142724: Mesh used by boolean modifier missing subdivision in edit mode. (#143135)

* Fix #143127: UI: Shading UI shows inactive settings in Matcap mode. (#142863)

* Normal Edit Modifier is not behaving predictably in 4.5. (#143142)

* Cycles crash on macOS (reproducer blend file included). (#143128)

* Fix: Vector.to_tuple didn't accept precision of -1. (3e8fbfab71)

* Grease Pencil: Dot-dash modifier crash with high Gap values. (#143420)

* Cycles OSL: Shader thumbnail generation leads to crash popups. (#142876)





