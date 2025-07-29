Blender 4.5.1 LTS features important bug fixes. It is released on the v4.5 - Stable - LTS branch. You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v4.5 - Stable - Stable.
Patch Notes
* Fix: Only last tangents layer is exported to fbx when mesh has multiple uv layers. (3a16c4995a1)
* LibraryOverride bug because of Hair Curves. (#139527)
* Sculpting "Surface Smooth" causes decimation of Geometry. (#141753)
* Back side of rotate gizmo appears when approaching small object. (#111060)
* Crash when using cryptomatte node with image sequence having different sizes. (#141810)
* Unexpected Behavior on Closed Grease Pencil Curves with Connected Proportional Editing. (#142025)
* Geo Nodes Input Panel crashing when name is deleted. (#141911)
* Manifold boolean with plane is offset. (#142326)
* Light Temperature's Animate property button keyframes the wrong property. (#142103)
* Armature: Copy to Selected not working on Editbone "lock" unlocking. (#141940)
* Armature EditBone RNA paths incomplete. (#142062)
* Adaptie Subdivision Simple breaks UV. (#142060)
* Asset Library : Creating new pose library asset keyframes everything. (#141909)
* When reloading a linked character, while a NLA strip is in edit mode, the base action gets un-slotted. (#139509)
* Issue building blender 4.5-pre on linux with external manifold 3.1.1. (#141943)
* Critical error when importing animation data from previous versions. (#142106)
* `batch_for_shader` with custom glsl shader very slow when inputs are optimized out of the shader program. (#137429)
* Blender had a crash after exporting Grease Pencil to PDF. (#142183)
* Consistent crash: 2 image sequence materials playing from video files. (#141918)
* Bevel (selection including border edges) crashes. (#142045)
* Broken USD skeletal animation rotations because of quaternion discontinuity. (#141718)
* Importing certain USD files crashes Blender. (#142084)
* MeshSequenceCache modifier does not read Edge Creases. (#141633)
* Blender crashes switching to sculpt mode on a hidden mesh. (#141827)
* Memory leak when exporting object(s) with subdivision modifier to FBX. (#128169)
* 4.5.0 - EEVEE 3D viewport Smudgy animation playback. Different results when multiple 3D viewports are open. (#142217)
* Material preview lighting changed between 4.5 and 4.4.3 on old Intel hardware. (#141781)
* Crash when skipping outside of simulation cache with Vector Display enabled. (#142259)
* Crashes when Scaling a Video and Audio Strip in VSE. (#142291)
* Blender crashes switching to sculpt mode. (#142328)
* Cycles: oneAPI: Compile only needed device binaries in multi-GPU case. (0b5f1491e74)
* Blender crashes on exit closing a non-focused window (OpenGL backend + Wayland?). (#141777)
* Crash adding subsurf with invalid material indices. (#142245)
* Manifold Boolean Subtraction causes crash. (And is not retaliative). (#142494)
* Blur Attribute after Manifold Boolean crashing, exaggerated by sample nearest surface. (#142454)
* FBX: new 4.5 importer produces broken rotation curves in some cases (when angle between two keyframes is large). (#142333)
* Fix #142647: Don't create preset that has the same name as built-in ones. (#142652)
* Grease Pencil wrong fill shape when removing fill guides. (#142649)
* Release scripts: Packaged test data is missing folders. (#142489)
* VSE: Retiming and Speed Control are not automatically updating Sene strip subframes while previewing. (#141709)
* Crash if Realized Instance Contains some weird stored named attribute. (#142163)
* Crash when use geonode tool on multiple objects. (#142648)
* Transfer Mesh Data - Always giving warning even though the operator works as intended. (#140376)
* Vulkan, change view to wireframe crash. (#142097)
* Vulkan crash when displaying texture on a point generated from geometry node with cycles and eevee views at the same time. (#142255)
* Regression: UV Editor - Show Faces - no more working. (#142557)
* 4.5 - Grease Pencil - Color Jitter still not working. (#142006)
* Windows: graphical crash report appears in background mode. (#142314)
* Assets Browsers's Capture Screenshot preview area are not correct on macOS. (#141982)
* Regression: Custom Node Socket Types in Node Tree Interface Not Possible in Blender 4.5.0 LTS. (#142630)
* Removing keymaps with default names. (#118035)
* Regression: UV edit cage no longer has corner scale points. (#142811)
* Adaptive Subdivision in the viewport recalculates when the camera moves. (#142603)
* 4.5 - Grease Pencil - Color Jitter still not working. (#142006)
* CompositorNodeVecBlur's `use_curved` property crashes Blender. (#141970)
* Cycles Render: Volume (Before Baked Simulation Starts) still trying to be rendered. (#105546)
* Fix: Crash when group node has no Group Output node. (a1c9bbc17af)
* Hard crash when using bmesh.ops.split (unreachable code @ bmesh_py_types.cc:4372). (#142633)
* Vulkan Fails on Windows ARM with Qualcomm Adreno 31.0.112.0+ Driver. (#142859)
* PyDoc: Document all app handler arguments. (73b2f639a09)
* When Subdiv is enabled, the size in dimension remain the same (GPU Subdiv off). (#142399)
* Can't add snap points when only using `Grid` as a target. (#139530)
* VSE: Adding a new effect displays stale frame (since 4.5). (#142853)
* Win: Disable bug report button on crash dialog. (4d5328d5daf)
* 4.5 backport: Fix: crash displaying negative numbers in WM_cursor_time. (74102188b6e459a5adb8453be946f45a7650603e)
* Crash using Cycles with two Intel GPUs. (#138384)
* OSL camera fails camera in volume check if the ray is offset too far from the camera. (#139718)
* Cycles: Lightgroup passes for environment shaders are incorrect. (#142953)
* Fix: Grease Pencil interpolation on cyclic curves shifts end point. (bf9579e359962a90e73f467ea4535ba551d98792)
* Bledner 4.5 FBX import crash. (#142972)
* Utilities: Add batch files to help launch Blender with different GPU backends. (8208e58308f)
* Opening a specific 4.4 file crashes Blender 4.5. (#142954)
* 4.5 Particle Brushes Lost X-Ray Capability. (#141741)
* Blender 4.5 shader nodes is no longer able to read undisplaced normals. (#142022)
* Fix: VSE: Copy to selected would interfere with dual handles. (1df47953ced)
* Fix: VSE: Cannot ignore connected strips' handles with alt if already selected. (c63b96e14c2)
* Multiresolution: Smooth Mask filter creates patterns. (#142186)
* Scrape to Plane brush type versioning handles "Plane Offset" incorrectly. (#142151)
* Crash selecting an armature with over 65k objects. (#143161)
* Ctrl + H "Hide Other Collections" Pie Menu – Shift to Extend Not Working. (#140548)
* The "offset even" option in Extrude Individual Faces and Move does nothing. (#135908)
* Fix #143156: "RGB to BW" node not found in link drag search. (#143174)
* Fix #142724: Mesh used by boolean modifier missing subdivision in edit mode. (#143135)
* Fix #143127: UI: Shading UI shows inactive settings in Matcap mode. (#142863)
* Normal Edit Modifier is not behaving predictably in 4.5. (#143142)
* Cycles crash on macOS (reproducer blend file included). (#143128)
* Fix: Vector.to_tuple didn't accept precision of -1. (3e8fbfab71)
* Grease Pencil: Dot-dash modifier crash with high Gap values. (#143420)
* Cycles OSL: Shader thumbnail generation leads to crash popups. (#142876)
For a detailed list of bug fixes in each release, see 4.5 LTS releases on blender.org
LTS Program
Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org
Stay up-to-date
You can follow Blender on social media:
Keep reporting any issues you find to make this LTS the most stable release ever !
Happy blending,
The Blender team
Changed files in this update