Bug Fixes

Hey Rentlords,Have you ever looked at your property and thought…“Who the hell is living here for this little?”Well, wonder no more.Introducing the Brand-New Tenant SystemYou now get to select your tenants after purchasing a property. Each comes with their own traits, base rent, and multiplier offer.Choose your next vict- tenant wisely.Fixed an issue where rent collection just stops and game crashes.Fixed an issue with landlord's luck and batching system.Fixed an issue with growth glitch and batching system.- verty