Major 29 July 2025 Build 19394964 Edited 29 July 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Rentlords,

Have you ever looked at your property and thought…
“Who the hell is living here for this little?”
Well, wonder no more.

Introducing the Brand-New Tenant System
You now get to select your tenants after purchasing a property. Each comes with their own traits, base rent, and multiplier offer.
Choose your next vict- tenant wisely.



Bug Fixes


Fixed an issue where rent collection just stops and game crashes.
Fixed an issue with landlord's luck and batching system.
Fixed an issue with growth glitch and batching system.

- verty

