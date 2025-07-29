Have you ever looked at your property and thought…
“Who the hell is living here for this little?”
Well, wonder no more.
Introducing the Brand-New Tenant System
You now get to select your tenants after purchasing a property. Each comes with their own traits, base rent, and multiplier offer.
Choose your next vict- tenant wisely.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where rent collection just stops and game crashes.
Fixed an issue with landlord's luck and batching system.
Fixed an issue with growth glitch and batching system.
- verty
