We’re deeply grateful for your unwavering support and valuable feedback for Stellar Witch. Patch 1.0.3 is here, bringing key fixes and balance tweaks to elevate your stellar journey!

Changes

Chinese Localization Fix : We've addressed issues with the Chinese localization. We sincerely apologize for any shortcomings in the previous translations.

Constellation Balancing : Reduced the healing amount of the Heart Constellation and Big Heart Constellation upgrades to 7.

War Totem Fix : Resolved an issue where the War Totem was too large and overflowed the shop slot.

Miscellaneous Constellation Descriptions: Further refined and updated various constellation descriptions for clarity and immersion.

We remain dedicated to improving Stellar Witch and value your ongoing feedback and support as we continue this journey together!