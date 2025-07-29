 Skip to content
29 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re deeply grateful for your unwavering support and valuable feedback for Stellar Witch. Patch 1.0.3 is here, bringing key fixes and balance tweaks to elevate your stellar journey!

Changes

  • Chinese Localization Fix: We've addressed issues with the Chinese localization. We sincerely apologize for any shortcomings in the previous translations.

  • Constellation Balancing: Reduced the healing amount of the Heart Constellation and Big Heart Constellation upgrades to 7.

  • War Totem Fix: Resolved an issue where the War Totem was too large and overflowed the shop slot.

  • Miscellaneous Constellation Descriptions: Further refined and updated various constellation descriptions for clarity and immersion.

We remain dedicated to improving Stellar Witch and value your ongoing feedback and support as we continue this journey together!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3822991
