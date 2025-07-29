New Additions

1. A help panel has been added to the backpack interface.

2. The "attribute coefficient" of characters can now affect Dot, charging time, and ammunition reloading speed.

3. A new entry "Ready to Strike" has been added.

4. A new secondary genre has been added to plugins. After obtaining it, the bond value of the corresponding secondary genre will be increased.

Adjustments

1. The screening mechanism has been adjusted. The weight after selecting plugins of the same faction is increased, making it easier to select plugins of the same faction.

2. After challenging "Lin", you will return to the store.

3. The basic bonuses of "Bleeding" and "Thunder Strike" have been increased.

4. The effects of plugins "Thunder Attraction", "Bloodletting Therapy" and "A Single Spark" have changed.

5. The effect of the bleeding plugin bond (70/250) has changed.

6. The special effects of weapons such as "Standard Katana" have been optimized.

7. The special effects of portals have been optimized.

8. The effects of some plugins have been optimized.

9. The UI performance has been optimized.

10. The bond levels have been adjusted.

Bug Fixes

1. Abnormal volume issue has been fixed.

2. Abnormal climbing actions have been fixed.

3. Abnormal value bonuses of some items have been fixed.

4. Abnormal self - harm under extreme circumstances has been fixed.

5. Abnormal activation of first - aid kits has been fixed.