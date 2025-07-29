日頃より「Tree of Savior」をご愛顧いただきありがとうございます。
「Tree of Savior」運営チームです。
今回のメンテナンスで実施したアップデートパッチノートを公開いたしました。
詳細は以下のバナーから公式サイトのパッチノートをご確認ください。
今後とも「Tree of Savior」をよろしくお願い申し上げます。
「Tree of Savior」運営チーム
「アップデートパッチノート：2025.07.29」公開
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Tree of Savior (Japanese Ver.) Content Depot 1175731
