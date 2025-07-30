 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Umamusume: Pretty Derby SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19394584 Edited 30 July 2025 – 05:06:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Regular Maintenance Notice – July 29, 2025 🔧

We will be performing a short maintenance on July 29, 2025, from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM (PDT) to address the following issues:

  • Level Cap Increase to Level 89

  • Mihur and Level 80 Mission Map Opening

  • Wartime Change

*Please be advised that logins will be restricted 30 minutes prior to server maintenance.

We hope this change improves your gameplay experience.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3609171
  • Loading history…
English Depot 3609172
  • Loading history…
Russian Depot 3609173
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link