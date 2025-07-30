🔧 Regular Maintenance Notice – July 29, 2025 🔧

We will be performing a short maintenance on July 29, 2025, from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM (PDT) to address the following issues:

Level Cap Increase to Level 89

Mihur and Level 80 Mission Map Opening

Wartime Change

*Please be advised that logins will be restricted 30 minutes prior to server maintenance.

We hope this change improves your gameplay experience.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your continued support!