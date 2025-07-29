Hey fellow adventurers!

We've released a minor update that improves and fixes the following issues:

System Improvements:

Ÿ Improved drone performance and efficiency

Ÿ Enhanced radial menu positioning accuracy when view distance is reduced

Ÿ Monster Girls now slowly regenerate health when near Bonfire

Bug Fixes:

Ÿ Sandworm boss tail attacks now deal damage as a single hit instead of multiple hits

Ÿ Fixed an issue where Shift+left clicking to swap Monster Girl equipment would delete their previous gear

Ÿ Fixed an issue where cannonballs in characters' Cannon Barrels could randomly disappear when entering new worlds

Ÿ Fixed an issue where farmland would grow at abnormally accelerated rates after applying Fertilizer

Ÿ Fixed an issue where certain UI screens would display lingering text prompts

Ÿ Fixed an issue where Monster Girl recipe assignments could have empty recipe data

Ÿ Fixed an issue where tree roots from Underground Vines couldn't be destroyed by Scorching Floor on non-protagonist levels

Ÿ Fixed an issue where Pickers would randomly freeze and stop gathering items

Ÿ Fixed an issue where using Shift+left click to equip Monster Girls would consume their old equipment

Ÿ Fixed an issue where giving Lava Bombs to Monster Girls would instantly maximize their affection

Ÿ Fixed an issue where certain sound effects would loop indefinitely in-game

Ÿ Fixed an issue where High Explosive Bombs couldn't be picked up

Ÿ Fixed an issue where some equipment textures displayed incorrectly on the Core Level 7

Ÿ Fixed an issue where rapidly giving gifts to Monster Girls using Shift+left click could bypass the 5-gift daily limit

Ÿ Fixed an issue where Absorption Warehouse units would randomly malfunction

Ÿ Fixed an issue where custom key bindings wouldn't automatically resolve conflicting assignments

Ÿ Fixed an issue where Warehouse naming had insufficient character limits in English and other language environments

Ÿ Fixed an issue where mouse wheel scrolling could affect main inventory items when other menus were open

Ÿ Fixed an issue where items displayed incorrectly on Beehive interface pages