29 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,
Based on your feedback, we've made a round of balance adjustments to certain values in the current version alongside the development of new content. We will continue to monitor feedback on various units and levels. Thank you for your support.

Monster Adjustments

  • Adjusted Destroyer HP 1300 → 1200
  • Adjusted Destroyer Subspecies HP 2200 → 2000
  • Adjusted Whiplasher HP 360 → 320
  • Adjusted Sieger Attack 260 → 240
  • Adjusted the time interval for the Exterminator to hatch larvae


Building Adjustments

  • Adjusted Battery Pack HP 1200 → 1350
  • Adjusted Auto Turret HP
    LV1 1500 → 1550
  • Adjusted Missile Silo HP
    LV1 1000 → 1080
    LV2 1200 → 1250
  • Adjusted Wall HP
    LV1 2700 → 2800


Character Adjustments

  • Adjusted Hacker Movement Speed 1.7 → 1.8
  • Adjusted Quartermaster Movement Speed 1.7 → 1.8
  • Adjusted Quartermaster Armor 5 → 8
  • Adjusted Arsonist Movement Speed 1.6 → 1.55
  • Adjusted Factory Huntmaster Armor 8 → 5



  
