Monster Adjustments

Adjusted Destroyer HP 1300 → 1200



Adjusted Destroyer Subspecies HP 2200 → 2000



Adjusted Whiplasher HP 360 → 320



Adjusted Sieger Attack 260 → 240



Adjusted the time interval for the Exterminator to hatch larvae



Building Adjustments

Adjusted Battery Pack HP 1200 → 1350



Adjusted Auto Turret HP

LV1 1500 → 1550



Adjusted Missile Silo HP

LV1 1000 → 1080

LV2 1200 → 1250



Adjusted Wall HP

LV1 2700 → 2800



Character Adjustments

Adjusted Hacker Movement Speed 1.7 → 1.8



Adjusted Quartermaster Movement Speed 1.7 → 1.8



Adjusted Quartermaster Armor 5 → 8



Adjusted Arsonist Movement Speed 1.6 → 1.55



Adjusted Factory Huntmaster Armor 8 → 5



Dear players,Based on your feedback, we've made a round of balance adjustments to certain values in the current version alongside the development of new content. We will continue to monitor feedback on various units and levels. Thank you for your support.