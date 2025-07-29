 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19394423 Edited 29 July 2025 – 08:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes in the update

  • Added the ability to change the weather

  • Added new character skins: Colander, Nimbus

  • New block: Small ballast

  • Now on multiplayer maps, if hit hard enough, trees fall

  • Increased the accuracy of block positions and rotations in world saves

  • Added the ability to interact with some blocks around the seat in first-person mode

  • Added translation of messages in the chat

  • Added the ability to transfer any numbers between mathematical blocks

Balance changes

  • The damage of a heavy cannon and its modification has been increased

  • Reduced damage from the explosion of a heavy gun and its modification

  • Now the damage of the AP bullets depends on the length of the barrel

  • The health of the cameras is increased

  • The number of shells in big ammunition increased

  • Thermal traps now interfere with the view through the night vision camera

  • The maximum weight of the ballast is increased

  • Fixed glass blocks weight

Fixes

  • Fixed bearings falling off in some cases when welding

  • Disabled <scale> tag in signs and text stickers

  • Added a limit on the length of the server name

  • Added a warning about connecting an ammo rack to a gun on another root

  • Fixed the sound turning off when entering different menus during the game

  • Fixed and / or removed the collision of some objects on the "Ruined City" map

  • Rangefinder and distance sensor now detect water on all multiplayer maps

  • Improved the display of colors by glowing custom blocks on mobile devices and when the "Bloom" is disabled

  • Disabled the ability to enter the seat settings in team multiplayer modes

  • Changed the colors of clouds and lighting after sunset

  • Changed the aiming point

  • Now the custom pontoon is not deleted when blocks are detected inside it, instead it reduces health

  • Fixed a bug due to which the draw distance above 20 chunks was not applied

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1831481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link