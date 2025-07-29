Added the ability to transfer any numbers between mathematical blocks

Added translation of messages in the chat

Added the ability to interact with some blocks around the seat in first-person mode

Increased the accuracy of block positions and rotations in world saves

Now on multiplayer maps, if hit hard enough, trees fall

Added the ability to change the weather

The damage of a heavy cannon and its modification has been increased

Reduced damage from the explosion of a heavy gun and its modification

Now the damage of the AP bullets depends on the length of the barrel

The health of the cameras is increased

The number of shells in big ammunition increased

Thermal traps now interfere with the view through the night vision camera

The maximum weight of the ballast is increased