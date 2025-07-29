Changes in the update
Added the ability to change the weather
Added new character skins: Colander, Nimbus
New block: Small ballast
Now on multiplayer maps, if hit hard enough, trees fall
Increased the accuracy of block positions and rotations in world saves
Added the ability to interact with some blocks around the seat in first-person mode
Added translation of messages in the chat
Added the ability to transfer any numbers between mathematical blocks
Balance changes
The damage of a heavy cannon and its modification has been increased
Reduced damage from the explosion of a heavy gun and its modification
Now the damage of the AP bullets depends on the length of the barrel
The health of the cameras is increased
The number of shells in big ammunition increased
Thermal traps now interfere with the view through the night vision camera
The maximum weight of the ballast is increased
Fixed glass blocks weight
Fixes
Fixed bearings falling off in some cases when welding
Disabled <scale> tag in signs and text stickers
Added a limit on the length of the server name
Added a warning about connecting an ammo rack to a gun on another root
Fixed the sound turning off when entering different menus during the game
Fixed and / or removed the collision of some objects on the "Ruined City" map
Rangefinder and distance sensor now detect water on all multiplayer maps
Improved the display of colors by glowing custom blocks on mobile devices and when the "Bloom" is disabled
Disabled the ability to enter the seat settings in team multiplayer modes
Changed the colors of clouds and lighting after sunset
Changed the aiming point
Now the custom pontoon is not deleted when blocks are detected inside it, instead it reduces health
Fixed a bug due to which the draw distance above 20 chunks was not applied
Changed files in this update