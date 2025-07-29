story events now support multiple render targets
ghosts are in
Camera FOV in battle scene was to be increased to show more characters
sky movement optimization and animation
quit says 'exit to desktop'
Nerfed dog
Shop Keep now included
Main menu update
story encounters now support render targets
Big Patch 7/29
