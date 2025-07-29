-You can now hold the directional button to move the cursor on the compendium, skill grid, and shop.

Note: There are more improvements in terms of usability that I have in mind for the shop in particular especially as the list becomes big in the late game. This is just the first step of that.

-Refined items (the four treasures and cheese) now count for the compendium. Note that selling the refined version of the items will also count for the base version.

-The previous change increases the number of items required for the compendium. To help players search for the last few items, chests will now have a decent chance to reroll their item if you already have the item inside. As above, this is the first step to alleviate the process of finding every item with more in mind.



However, if you're struggling to find items, here are some tips:



Having fewer items in your inventory increases the drop rate slightly.

Check in with Shadie who runs the black market often. The item list there doesn't pull just from the items you have, so icon that's yellow is something you still need for the compendium.

