Shujinkou Patch v1.40 - Hotfix 2

Bug Fixes

Fixed a tree that was poorly positioned in the Himamura combat area.



Fixed a layering issue with some Youkyuu Boards in certain towns.



Fixed the wrong icon (ZR/R2) being shown in the Kanakae combat tutorial, as the correct icon is (ZL/L2).



Fixed a number of optional town dialogue exchanges that were improperly timed in the story.



Several improvements and optimizations have been applied.



PS5: A strange degradation last month caused a small pool of users to become unable to unlock PlayStation® Trophies despite the equivalent achievements being unlocked in-game. This issue has been fixed in v1.001.010 and will automatically unlock all desynced trophies upon loading the game.



Hi there, we've released a second small hotfix that fixes some big and small issues that players have recently encountered.Please note that we are still working hard on the Shujinkou v1.41. Expect more exciting news, QOL, and bug fix notes soon.We'll keep our eyes peeled for issues and apologize for the inconvenience caused by bugs. Thank you for playing Shujinkou and we look forward to seeing you again deep in the labyrinths!Team @ Rice Games