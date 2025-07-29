 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19394290
1. Fixed the issues of load errors after the player's mission failed.
2. Updating the task list error.
3. Modified the issue of no sound in the pop-up button.
4. Modified the issue of missing voice for the city crowd.

