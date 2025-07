This is an emergency hotfix patch.

Update details:

Fixed abnormal stats issue with the "Thief" tower

The "Bond" list can now be dragged to the top-left of the screen to remain visible

Enabled fast-forward function when playing "Multiplayer Mode" solo

Adjusted table display in the "Help" section

Optimized some lag issues

Our current main goal is to improve the game experience and fix various issues. New content is also in the works!

Note: Players using different versions cannot team up or see each other's room list.