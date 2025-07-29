 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19394099 Edited 29 July 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added clickable icons for squad leaders on the world map when zoomed out.

Changes

  • Made the squads in the UI clickable. Also made it scrollable so you can see the other squads in the list.

  • Increased the amount of squads to 20 from 10.

  • Increased skill damage of supporters.

  • Increased effectiveness of healing skills.

  • Reduced the damage of the Fire Tornado and Blood Vortex skills.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue where the lightning strike effects wouldn't disappear.

  • Fixed the issue where the camera would follow a unit to the void after it dies.

  • Fixed AI factions not having a cooldown when spawning common units.

  • Fixed desert biomes not loading properly in some cases.

  • Fixed custom portraits not being saved properly.

  • Fixed reserves displaying the wrong amount when controlling multiple towns.

  • Fixed economy score not tracking properly for the player.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3665321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link