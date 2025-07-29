Additions
Added clickable icons for squad leaders on the world map when zoomed out.
Changes
Made the squads in the UI clickable. Also made it scrollable so you can see the other squads in the list.
Increased the amount of squads to 20 from 10.
Increased skill damage of supporters.
Increased effectiveness of healing skills.
Reduced the damage of the Fire Tornado and Blood Vortex skills.
Bug fixes
Fixed issue where the lightning strike effects wouldn't disappear.
Fixed the issue where the camera would follow a unit to the void after it dies.
Fixed AI factions not having a cooldown when spawning common units.
Fixed desert biomes not loading properly in some cases.
Fixed custom portraits not being saved properly.
Fixed reserves displaying the wrong amount when controlling multiple towns.
Fixed economy score not tracking properly for the player.
