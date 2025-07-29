\[Added]
Now you can change direction of cds at shelf
Now you can place same second hand controllers to boxes
FAQ panel to computer
Sell option to unwanted placeables, when converted to box you can press F to sell for half of the price
Online Store open close option
Now you can change open close boxes without taking to hand
Now discounted products shows fetacritic and stock count
Use local currency option to settings
A message in the broadcast panel stating that the broadcast is closed
Now when you press the button at the order delivery point, if you do not have a box, it will automatically give you a box
Customer Rate upgrade
Employee Speed upgrade
Pet Bed
Employees now can pick boxes from warehouse
You can now give name to pets
Save shortcut to F5
\[Changed]
Now shelf lights does not affected by switch
The movement joystick can now be used to clean while playing with a gamepad
Now employees just fill the shelves the way you put them
Now employees can place consoles to warehouse
Dirt respawn rates increased
No need to drag the CD repair machine lid to open and close it anymore
Online orders can now arrive 24/7
Online sale sound effect volume reduced
Move speed upgrade now does affect only when sprinting
Save Load performance improved
Dirtiness icon updated
Employee carrying animations
Platform texts now shown correctly
The back button in the top left of the computer screen now works more correct
Price set panel decimal limit increased
If we enter a small amount than required by credit card, the system will not allow it
Now employees move fixed controllers to side after repair
Repair times increased for employee
Crypto rates
Employees now paid daily by assigned work count
\[Fixed]
Consoles can be add to boxes
Some log issues
Sometimes when save loaded boxes spawn at the delivery point
Case Drop collections does not saving
Sometimes when a product taken from box product will corrupt
Small CD Box and Workbench can convertable to box while carrying products
Price set panel does not let setting over 1000
Employees goes to trade when he cant do anything
Employees does not fix cds
Employees does not stay at cash register and trading
Employees does not place products where they belong
Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash by chance after playing for a certain amount of time
Broken second hand consoles cant be placed to warehouse
Wanted items highlighted while we carry
Trading offer does not update when customer changes price
Cannot change mouse keys
Auto save setting is not saving
Employees does not increase daily payment after upgrade
Products can be placed from the box while the interface is open
If we close the computer while emoting we cant move for a while
Reduced FPS drop when new day starts
Shelf customzation panel shows sign led color even if shelf does not have led
3D Sounds does not affected by SFX Volume setting
Twitch event panel does not have correct translations
We can order when our cart is empty and we pay for shipping
Metal Shelf 1 and Metal Shelf 2 Icons not right
Sometimes when we throw the garbage, the garbage pushes us up
Customers stand in awkward positions while queuing at the checkout
Sometimes when we take product from delivery robot product goes invisible
Shelf leds sometimes does not save
Offer panel shows a higher price than it should be
*Thank you for your support
