29 July 2025 Build 19393835 Edited 29 July 2025 – 05:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
\[Added]

  • Now you can change direction of cds at shelf

  • Now you can place same second hand controllers to boxes

  • FAQ panel to computer

  • Sell option to unwanted placeables, when converted to box you can press F to sell for half of the price

  • Online Store open close option

  • Now you can change open close boxes without taking to hand

  • Now discounted products shows fetacritic and stock count

  • Use local currency option to settings

  • A message in the broadcast panel stating that the broadcast is closed

  • Now when you press the button at the order delivery point, if you do not have a box, it will automatically give you a box

  • Customer Rate upgrade

  • Employee Speed upgrade

  • Pet Bed

  • Employees now can pick boxes from warehouse

  • You can now give name to pets

  • Save shortcut to F5

\[Changed]

  • Now shelf lights does not affected by switch

  • The movement joystick can now be used to clean while playing with a gamepad

  • Now employees just fill the shelves the way you put them

  • Now employees can place consoles to warehouse

  • Dirt respawn rates increased

  • No need to drag the CD repair machine lid to open and close it anymore

  • Online orders can now arrive 24/7

  • Online sale sound effect volume reduced

  • Move speed upgrade now does affect only when sprinting

  • Save Load performance improved

  • Dirtiness icon updated

  • Employee carrying animations

  • Platform texts now shown correctly

  • The back button in the top left of the computer screen now works more correct

  • Price set panel decimal limit increased

  • If we enter a small amount than required by credit card, the system will not allow it

  • Now employees move fixed controllers to side after repair

  • Repair times increased for employee

  • Crypto rates

  • Employees now paid daily by assigned work count

\[Fixed]

  • Consoles can be add to boxes

  • Some log issues

  • Sometimes when save loaded boxes spawn at the delivery point

  • Case Drop collections does not saving

  • Sometimes when a product taken from box product will corrupt

  • Small CD Box and Workbench can convertable to box while carrying products

  • Price set panel does not let setting over 1000

  • Employees goes to trade when he cant do anything

  • Employees does not fix cds

  • Employees does not stay at cash register and trading

  • Employees does not place products where they belong

  • Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash by chance after playing for a certain amount of time

  • Broken second hand consoles cant be placed to warehouse

  • Wanted items highlighted while we carry

  • Trading offer does not update when customer changes price

  • Cannot change mouse keys

  • Auto save setting is not saving

  • Employees does not increase daily payment after upgrade

  • Products can be placed from the box while the interface is open

  • If we close the computer while emoting we cant move for a while

  • Reduced FPS drop when new day starts

  • Shelf customzation panel shows sign led color even if shelf does not have led

  • 3D Sounds does not affected by SFX Volume setting

  • Twitch event panel does not have correct translations

  • We can order when our cart is empty and we pay for shipping

  • Metal Shelf 1 and Metal Shelf 2 Icons not right

  • Sometimes when we throw the garbage, the garbage pushes us up

  • Customers stand in awkward positions while queuing at the checkout

  • Sometimes when we take product from delivery robot product goes invisible

  • Shelf leds sometimes does not save

  • Offer panel shows a higher price than it should be

*Thank you for your support

