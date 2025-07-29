\[Added]

Now you can change direction of cds at shelf

Now you can place same second hand controllers to boxes

FAQ panel to computer

Sell option to unwanted placeables, when converted to box you can press F to sell for half of the price

Online Store open close option

Now you can change open close boxes without taking to hand

Now discounted products shows fetacritic and stock count

Use local currency option to settings

A message in the broadcast panel stating that the broadcast is closed

Now when you press the button at the order delivery point, if you do not have a box, it will automatically give you a box

Customer Rate upgrade

Employee Speed upgrade

Pet Bed

Employees now can pick boxes from warehouse

You can now give name to pets