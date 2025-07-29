🎮 New activities, more control!
– You can now change your name in the Player Setup menu.
– A new “Response Style” option lets you adjust how the AI behaves during conversations.
– The Arcade is open! Play air hockey, basketball, pong, and the claw machine.
– Various minor improvements and fixes.
