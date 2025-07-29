Zombie Health Rebalance

Nasty Zombies start with more health, and their health scales to the maximum at wave 50, instead of wave 75.

Information Tab

There is a new information tab in the weapons screen, giving information about zombie health scaling, kinetic energy and weapon stats. There is also a new Limb stat, displaying the damage multiplier for limb shots.

Weapon Rebalance

Firearms

Enfield No. 2

Akimbo price increased to £80

Damage Increased to 300

Rapid Reload Multiplier increased from 2x to 3x

Sten

Akimbo price reduced to £120

Magazine size reduced from 45 to 32

Ammo Storage Increased from 500 to 512

Reload speed buffed from 1.2s to 1s

Thompson

Akimbo price reduced to £140

Fire rate increased from 600/m to 750/m

Damage reduced to 136

Bren

Price reduced to £30 & Akimbo to £160

Damage increased to 270

Lee Enfield

Price reduced to £40 & Akimbo to £180

Damage reduced to 665

M134

Price reduced to £50 & Akimbo to £200

Winchester

Price reduced to £50 & Akimbo to £200

Ray Gun

Damage Increased to 1600

Melee Weapons

Baseball Bat

Damage increased to 300 & Ruction to 900

Spade

Damage increased to 450 & Ruction to 1350

Axe

Akimbo price reduced to £130

Damage increased to 800

Katana

Akimbo price reduced to £160

Damage increased to 1200

Limb multiplier increased to .75x

Sledgehammer