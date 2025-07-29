Zombie Health Rebalance
Nasty Zombies start with more health, and their health scales to the maximum at wave 50, instead of wave 75.
Information Tab
There is a new information tab in the weapons screen, giving information about zombie health scaling, kinetic energy and weapon stats. There is also a new Limb stat, displaying the damage multiplier for limb shots.
Weapon Rebalance
Firearms
Enfield No. 2
Akimbo price increased to £80
Damage Increased to 300
Rapid Reload Multiplier increased from 2x to 3x
Sten
Akimbo price reduced to £120
Magazine size reduced from 45 to 32
Ammo Storage Increased from 500 to 512
Reload speed buffed from 1.2s to 1s
Thompson
Akimbo price reduced to £140
Fire rate increased from 600/m to 750/m
Damage reduced to 136
Bren
Price reduced to £30 & Akimbo to £160
Damage increased to 270
Lee Enfield
Price reduced to £40 & Akimbo to £180
Damage reduced to 665
M134
Price reduced to £50 & Akimbo to £200
Winchester
Price reduced to £50 & Akimbo to £200
Ray Gun
Damage Increased to 1600
Melee Weapons
Baseball Bat
Damage increased to 300 & Ruction to 900
Spade
Damage increased to 450 & Ruction to 1350
Axe
Akimbo price reduced to £130
Damage increased to 800
Katana
Akimbo price reduced to £160
Damage increased to 1200
Limb multiplier increased to .75x
Sledgehammer
Price reduced to £50 & Akimbo to £200
Damage increased to 3000
Changed files in this update