29 July 2025 Build 19393632 Edited 29 July 2025 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Zombie Health Rebalance

Nasty Zombies start with more health, and their health scales to the maximum at wave 50, instead of wave 75.

Information Tab

There is a new information tab in the weapons screen, giving information about zombie health scaling, kinetic energy and weapon stats. There is also a new Limb stat, displaying the damage multiplier for limb shots.

Weapon Rebalance

Firearms

Enfield No. 2

  • Akimbo price increased to £80

  • Damage Increased to 300

  • Rapid Reload Multiplier increased from 2x to 3x

Sten

  • Akimbo price reduced to £120

  • Magazine size reduced from 45 to 32

  • Ammo Storage Increased from 500 to 512

  • Reload speed buffed from 1.2s to 1s

Thompson

  • Akimbo price reduced to £140

  • Fire rate increased from 600/m to 750/m

  • Damage reduced to 136

Bren

  • Price reduced to £30 & Akimbo to £160

  • Damage increased to 270

Lee Enfield

  • Price reduced to £40 & Akimbo to £180

  • Damage reduced to 665

M134

  • Price reduced to £50 & Akimbo to £200

Winchester

  • Price reduced to £50 & Akimbo to £200

Ray Gun

  • Damage Increased to 1600

Melee Weapons

Baseball Bat

  • Damage increased to 300 & Ruction to 900

Spade

  • Damage increased to 450 & Ruction to 1350

Axe

  • Akimbo price reduced to £130

  • Damage increased to 800

Katana

  • Akimbo price reduced to £160

  • Damage increased to 1200

  • Limb multiplier increased to .75x

Sledgehammer

  • Price reduced to £50 & Akimbo to £200

  • Damage increased to 3000

Changed files in this update

