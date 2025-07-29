Dear Mahjong Player,The scheduled maintenance on July 29 (Tue) has been completed. The Half-Anniversary Update [Ver. 1.4.4] is now live, introducing exciting new content, system updates, and various fixes.The Goddess of Polar Light—AuroraCV: 小清水亜美(JP), 穆小泠(Mandarin), 米亞Mya(Cantonese)Half-Anniversary Limited-Time Fatebind Pool [Gleam Reborn] Now OpenAvailable Period: July 29 (after maintenance) – September 10 at 03:59 (UTC+8)- Up to 50% chance to obtain Aurora when drawing a character- Duplicate characters grant Character Fragments used for Awakening- Reach Awakening Lv. 5 to unlock: Profile Frame, Title, Card Back, Dual Voice Toggle, and her brand-new [Motion-Responsive Background].- After the event ends, limited characters will temporarily be unable to fatebind with.- Brand-new [Motion-Responsive Background] System!This type of background will instantly switch between two backgrounds based on the tilt angle of your phone or your computer mouse movement.The first [Motion-Responsive Background] is Aurora's awakening reward, which can be unlocked together with her Awakening Costume when reaching awakening level 5.- Lobby Background Upgrade! [Time-Based Transition Backgrounds] System implementedCertain Lobby Backgrounds now automatically switch between day/night views based on device time at 6 a.m. / 6 p.m.(Excluded Awakening reward backgrounds)・Aurora’s [Midsummer Poolside] costume is now in the [Shop]・Aurora [Midsummer Poolside] Bundle includes her costume, themed table [Vacation], and Riichi Stick [Watermelon Popsicle]・Available period: July 29 after maintenance – September 10 at 03:59 (UTC+8)Unlock it now and enjoy a summer vacation away from the crowds with Aurora~P.S. Aurora’s Character Fragments are now available in the Shop for exchange using Awakening StarlumeAvailable period: July 29 after maintenance – October 30 at 03:59 (UTC+8)Special crossover bundle review! Amatsuki Mahjong X Marika: [Magical Servant Marika] Limited-Time Crossover Bundle includes:・7 Marika Voiced Emotes・1 Mahjong Table・1 Tile Back・3 original Marika music tracks : Catechins (Amatsuki Mahjong Ver.) (Lobby / Match / Riichi)One additional Emote will be given away through Marika’s livestream and Amatsuki Mahjong’s official SNS, so please pay close attention to major social platforms.Revival Schedule:【July 29 after maintenance – August 12 at 03:59】Shiratsuka Sayuki Fatebind Pool [Dance of Serpent Shadows] (+ [Year of the Snake] Costume & Accessories Bundle)Xiaoqing Fatebind Pool [Jade Gleam] (+ [Lantern-lit Serenade] Costume & Accessories Bundle)【August 12 at 04:00 – August 26 at 03:59】Daji Fatebind Pool [Beauty of the Era] (+ [Beguiling Aide] Costume & Accessories Bundle)Nezha Fatebind Pool [Flameheart Conqueror] (+ [Samadhi Fire Chest] for obtaining limited hand style)【August 26 at 04:00 – September 9 at 03:59】Kanzaki Kanade Fatebind Pool [Silent Resonance] (+ [Dazzling Neon] Costume & Accessories Bundle)07 Fatebind Pool [Stardust Manipulator] (+ [Waterproof Tactic] Costume & Accessories Bundle)Xiaoqing and Daji put on their swimsuits to cool down this summer with you!・Xiaoqing [Azure Gleam] Costume & Accessories Bundle・Available: July 29 after maintenance – August 12 at 03:59 (UTC+8)・Daji [Neon Reverie] Costume & Accessories Bundle・Available: August 12 at 04:00 – August 26 at 03:59 (UTC+8)The perfect companion to summer swimsuits, this midsummer must-have bundle is now permanently available!Bundle includes:・Lobby Background: [Midsummer Dusk & Dawn] (with Time-Based Transition)・Table: [Shoreline Glow]・Lobby Music: [Summer Sea Breeze]Koi Chiyo's limited Costume [Koi Embrace] is now permanently available in Sun Arena's exchange shop.Sun Arena reward exchanges have been reset, except for Titles and limited Costumes. All other rewards can now be redeemed again!Three new bundles are now available to help you bond with Aurora and the returning characters~・[Half-Anniversary Value Bundle]: Fatebind Voucher x3, Premium Giftbox x1 (Limited to 1 Purchase)・[Half-Anniversary Fatebind Bundle]: Fatebind Voucher x30, Ultimate Giftbox x3 (Limited to 1 Purchase)・[Half-Anniversary Deluxe Bundle]: Fatebind Voucher x100, Awakening Token x1, Starlume x1 (Limited to 1 Purchase)・Available: July 29 after maintenance – August 30 at 03:59 (UTC+8)Available: July 29 after maintenance – September 10 at 03:59 (UTC+8)・Complete daily and period missions to gain Season Pass EXP and level up・Free Pass rewards include: Fatebind Vouchers, Awakening Stardust, Moonstones・Premium Pass rewards include: Time-Based Transition Lobby Background [Amatsuki Summer Fest], Tile Back [Takoyaki], Moon Corona Character Pack, and double Free Pass rewards・After reaching max level, you can continue accumulating EXP to earn extra Awakening Stardust・The sign-in event lasts 10 days・Log in daily to receive rewards including Fatebind Vouchers, Awakening Stardust, Sun Orbs, and Fatebind Gifts・Sign in on Days 1, 3, and 5 to receive: Coins, [Lucky Moonstone Chest], and limited Table [Amatsuki Celebration]・Available: July 29 after maintenance – August 18 at 03:59 (UTC+8)Available: July 29 after maintenance – August 19 at 03:59 (UTC+8)Join the Aurora launch event! Complete daily and period missions to earn 'Aurora Rose'.Collect enough to redeem: Profile Frame [Aurora’s Floriography], Tile Back [Stained Glass], Fatebind Vouchers, Sun Orbs (for Pinball Playground)・Access the [Club] page from the icon on the left side of the Lobby・View recommended Clubs, search, join, or create your own Club・Free to create a Club. The club badge, name, and announcement can be customised when creating.・Each Club has a chatroom with Emotes support・Complete Personal and Club tasks to earn activity points・Earn Club Chests from reaching activity milestones, and obtain 'Club Medals'・'Club Medals' can be exchanged in the Shop’s Club tab for exclusive Club rewards, such as Club-themed accessories・Club Rankings will officially begin in August and reward monthly based on the activity ranking (Details to be announced)Available in the Shop:・[Winning Effect – The Dragon Soars]・[Winning Effect – Blossoming Sakura]・[Winning Effect – Ink-dyed Abyss]1. Updated app icon and login screen background.2. Merged [Marketplace] and [Shop] into [Shop].3. Spectator mode across all Mahjong Styles now uses a 5-minute delay instead of a one-round delay. (Already applied to Japanese Mahjong in previous version.)4. Adjusted parts of UI elements and frame sizes.5. Player tagging in game records now correctly highlights [Self] instead of the first seat.6. New option to mute individual players during matches.7. Character page now allows viewing animated or still illustrations of characters, with adjustable display size.8. Added Multi-Queue functionality to queue in multiple game modes simultaneously.9. Added in-match table refresh function to fix visual glitches caused by reconnections or disconnections.1. [Japanese Mahjong]: You can now enable [Auto Discard North] at any time in 3-player mode. (Previously only available after declaring Riichi.)2. [Taiwan, HK, Sichuan Mahjong]: Equipped Riichi sticks will now appear on the table as decorative items at the start of each match.1. After claiming rewards on the [Club] rewards page, there is a chance of encountering a white screen error. If this occurs, please completely close the game and restart it.2. The [Club] may show a discrepancy between the total number of members and the actual number due to members deleting their accounts. If you encounter this issue, please contact customer support via the official Discord for immediate correction.The Amatsuki Mahjong Operations Team