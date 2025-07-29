🇰🇷 📢 [BACKROOMS: We Escape Forever] 신규 맵 추가 예정 안내

다가오는 업데이트에서, 여러분의 탈출 여정에 새로운 악몽이 곧 추가될 예정입니다. 새롭게 추가될 구역들은 익숙하면서도 낯설고, 정적 속에 숨겨진 위협은 더 깊고 짙게 다가올 것입니다.



🆕 예정된 신규 맵



🏨 The Hotel

낡고 버려진 호텔 복도를 헤매게 될 예정입니다. 깜빡이는 조명 아래, 누군가 먼저 이곳을 지나간 흔적이 남아 있습니다. 하지만 그들은 아직도 그곳에 있을지 모릅니다.



🎉 Partygoer Zone

어디선가 들려오는 음악, 그러나 그것은 즐거운 파티가 아닙니다. 풍선과 장식 뒤엔 누군가가 숨어 있고, 위험은 틈마다 도사리고 있습니다.



📚 The Library

정적이 감도는 방대한 도서관. 수천 권의 책들 사이로 무언가가 조용히 움직이고 있습니다. 소리를 내지 마세요—작은 소음조차 곧 추격의 시작이 될 수 있습니다.



🏃‍♂️ Chase Sequence (추격전 맵)

이곳에선 도망치는 것만이 유일한 선택입니다. 끈질긴 존재가 당신의 발소리를 따라올 것입니다. 멈추는 순간, 끝입니다.



맵은 현재 열심히 제작 중이며, 빠른 시일 내에 업데이트될 예정입니다.

많은 관심 부탁드리며, 조만간 다시 찾아올게요. 감사합니다! 🖤



🇺🇸 📢 [BACKROOMS: We Escape Forever] Upcoming Map Announcement

In the upcoming update, new nightmares will soon be added to your escape journey. These upcoming zones will feel strangely familiar, yet dangerously unfamiliar. In the silence, something darker is waiting.



🆕 Planned Maps



🏨 The Hotel

You’ll soon wander the decaying halls of an abandoned hotel. Lights flicker overhead, and signs show someone was here before you. But maybe... they're still there.



🎉 Partygoer Zone

Music echoes in the distance but it’s no party. Behind balloons and decorations, something is watching. Every corner holds a hidden danger.



📚 The Library

A vast, silent library filled with thousands of books. Something moves between the shelves. Walk quietly any sound could trigger the chase.



🏃‍♂️ Chase Sequence Map

Here, there's only one thing to do: run. A relentless force is tracking your footsteps. If you stop, it’s already too late.