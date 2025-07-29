Feature Adjustment：
Fixed the issue where the claw option in the filter was invalid;
Fixed the issue where the Abyssal Invasion portal could be repeatedly exploited;
Fixed the issue where the level of the Abyssal Invasion monsters was abnormal;
Fixed the issue where the reputation quest interface displayed abnormally;
Fixed the issue where the Abyssal Invasion portal selection interface displayed abnormally in multiple languages.
Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community
Changed files in this update