29 July 2025 Build 19393321
Feature Adjustment：

  • Fixed the issue where the claw option in the filter was invalid;

  • Fixed the issue where the Abyssal Invasion portal could be repeatedly exploited;

  • Fixed the issue where the level of the Abyssal Invasion monsters was abnormal;

  • Fixed the issue where the reputation quest interface displayed abnormally;

  • Fixed the issue where the Abyssal Invasion portal selection interface displayed abnormally in multiple languages.

