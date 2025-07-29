📢 [BACKROOMS: We Escape Forever] 신규 맵 업데이트 안내



이번 업데이트에서는 여러분의 탈출 여정에 강렬한 새 악몽이 추가됩니다. 새로운 구역들은 익숙한 듯 낯설고, 정적 속에서 위협은 더욱 짙어집니다.



🆕 추가된 맵



🏨 The Hotel

낡고 버려진 호텔 복도를 헤매세요. 천장의 조명은 깜빡이고, 누군가 당신보다 먼저 이곳에 도착한 흔적이 남아 있습니다. 하지만 아직도 그들이 머무는 중일지도 모릅니다.



🎉 Partygoer Zone

어디선가 음악이 들려오지만, 즐거운 파티는 아닙니다. 풍선과 장식 뒤엔 당신을 지켜보는 눈이 숨어 있고, 틈새마다 위험이 도사리고 있습니다.



📚 The Library

수천 권의 책으로 가득 찬 정적의 공간. 하지만 무언가, 조용히 책장 사이를 누비고 있습니다. 숨죽이고 걸으세요. 소음은 곧 추격을 의미합니다.



🏃‍♂️ Chase Sequence (추격전 맵)

이곳에선 도망 외엔 답이 없습니다. 생존을 위해 달리세요. 끈질긴 존재가 당신의 발소리를 쫓고 있습니다. 멈추는 순간, 끝입니다.



📢 [BACKROOMS: We Escape Forever] New Map Update



This update introduces terrifying new nightmares to your escape journey. These new zones may feel familiar at first, but lurking within the silence is an even deeper threat.



🆕 Newly Added Maps



🏨 The Hotel

Wander through the decaying halls of an abandoned hotel. The lights flicker overhead, and signs suggest someone arrived here before you. But perhaps... they never left.



🎉 Partygoer Zone

You hear music in the distance but this is no celebration. Behind balloons and festive decor, unseen eyes are watching. Every shadow hides something waiting to strike.



📚 The Library

A vast, silent library filled with endless bookshelves. Something slithers quietly between them. Walk softly every noise could summon the chase.



🏃‍♂️ Chase Sequence Map

There is only one goal here: run. A relentless presence is hunting you down, tracking every footstep. If you stop... it's over.



