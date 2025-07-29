Dear County Magistrates, here are the details of what’s been fixed or adjusted in version 1.3.9:
Here are the key changes in this update:
1. Fixed an issue where armies could fail to pathfind and attack enemies.
2. Adjusted the shipyard’s unlock condition—now requires building a Trade Office first.
3. Fixed certain arrow towers near city walls not attacking enemies.
4. Fixed incorrect display of foreign character icons.
If you encounter any other bugs, please leave a comment below so we can quickly identify and address the issues.
In our next update, we'll focus on optimizing urban and commerce-related gameplay mechanics, with the patch expected to arrive in approximately two weeks. The main updates include:
1. New gameplay buff explanation panel
2. Streamlined tourist logic (performance optimization)
3. Simplified spending logic for high-rank/noble NPCs
4. Removed revenue column from perfumeries, jewelry shops, and textile workshops
5. Theater area tweak: Patrons from nearby market buildings now directly become audience (no walking required)
6. Incense Competition redesign: Now consumes incense to attract tourists and generate income
7. Wonders now require maintained prestige to stay active
We appreciate your continued support and patience — may your county thrive ever more smoothly!
Changed files in this update