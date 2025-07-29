Introducing round objectives: Completing a round no longer only means reaching body counts.



Objective: Capture the Banner of Souls

Banner of Souls requires the player to stay within the indicated area in order to progress. The objective is considered complete once progression reaches 100%.

Be aware of the increasingly aggressive spawns coming your way as you make more progress.



Objective: Escort the Lantern of Souls

Lantern of Souls requires the player to be within its proximity in order to make its way toward its destination. The objective is considered complete as soon as the destination is reached.

Be aware of the more aggressive spawns whenever the lantern is on its move.



Objective: Shatter all Blood Orbs

The objective requires the player to shatter a number of Blood Orbs in order to be considered complete. These orbs will make their appearance one at a time.

Upon shattering the first orb, the spawns will become significantly more aggressive. This will not end until the final orb is shattered. It is encouraged to prioritize finishing the objective first.



Changelog:

- Player will now be left on the brink of death upon taking lethal damage instead of immediately dying.

- Dashes now ignore enemy collisions.

- Reduced stamina cost for dashing.

- Reduced stamina cost for knife finisher. Being able to perform a knife finisher without sufficient stamina remains true.

- A Stalker's blast damage from the melee attack can now be dodged. This also marks the very first exception to the rule that all dodgeable attacks can be blocked: This damage instance still cannot be blocked.

- Parrying a Stalker's melee attack will now interrupt the attack.

- Adjusted the damage of the Stalker's attacks.

- Increased the duration of the startup animation of the Stalker's melee attack.

- Stalkers can no longer spawn if there already exists 2.

- Increased the volume of Stalkers' footsteps.

- Stalkers can now properly unstuck themselves.

- A Stalker will now cancel their attempt to rush in for a melee attack if stunned.

- Improved projectile hit detection.

- A Corpse can no longer melee through thin walls.

- A Corpse will now only attempt dodging a gun barrel when facing the gun wielder.

- It is now possible for a Corpse to hold off on its attempt to melee attack.

- First Aid Meds will no longer drop if there already exist at least 2 on the ground.

- Fixed mobs spawning within the sightline of the player: This check previously checks if the player's feet can see them spawn.

- Soul Fragment: Vulture now increases ammo drop by 15% instead of 20%.

- Soul Fragments now have their names displayed in 3D space when approached.

- Adjusted the lighting for Facility to fit the game's overall tone better.

- Changed the pitch of the sfx of picking up a Soul Fragment.

- Steam Achievements should now properly pop up in-game when Steam Overlay is enabled.