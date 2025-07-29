 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19393189 Edited 29 July 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes (July 28th)

  1. You can now view snowflake levels in the Snowflake Catalog!

  2. Infinite Mode unlock requirements have been relaxed.

