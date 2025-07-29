Patch Notes (July 28th)
You can now view snowflake levels in the Snowflake Catalog!
Infinite Mode unlock requirements have been relaxed.
Whoo-hoo! ٩(ˊωˋ )و✧
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
You can now view snowflake levels in the Snowflake Catalog!
Infinite Mode unlock requirements have been relaxed.
Whoo-hoo! ٩(ˊωˋ )و✧
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update