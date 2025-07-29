Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.27.0.
Ver. 0.8.27.0
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from transitioning properly between Ranked Matches and Casual Matches.
- Fixed a bug where Key Config settings would reset upon startup.
Balancing
- It is now slightly more difficult to get back up after accumulating a significant amount of damage.
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
PLAYISMX
Bluesky
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Official PLAYISM Discord
Changed files in this update