29 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver. 0.8.27.0.

Ver. 0.8.27.0
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from transitioning properly between Ranked Matches and Casual Matches.
  • Fixed a bug where Key Config settings would reset upon startup.

Balancing
  • It is now slightly more difficult to get back up after accumulating a significant amount of damage.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

PLAYISM

