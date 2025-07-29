Hi! I'm Victoria, director and creator of Breakout Epilepsia. On behalf of the entire team behind the game, I want to say a huge thank you for all your support.

This project has exceeded all our expectations:

✨ Over 15,000 player activations

🌟 More than 50 Steam reviews

🌍 Selected for both national and international showcases, steam sales and showrooms

🎭 What Happened at the Festival Lúdico de Morelia

On July 26 and 27, we had the opportunity to present Breakout Epilepsia at the Festival Lúdico de Morelia, where we got to see players of all ages enjoying the game.

We handed out waifu stickers and posters, and most importantly, we witnessed people laughing, getting frustrated, cheering—and trying again until they succeeded.

Some heartwarming moments:

A father playing alongside his child

A long-time gamer reaching the Luna boss and telling us she’s been playing since she was a kid

Boys and girls yelling in frustration, but refusing to give up

Couples having fun watching each other play, celebrating victories and defeats

Even event staff stopping their duties just to try the game 😅

People gave us amazing feedback, some comparing the game to classics like Atari or beloved indies like Undertale. It was truly inspiring—and a reminder of why we make games.

🛠️ Patch Notes — Version 2.1.0

Thanks to the feedback received during the event, we’ve made several improvements now live in version 2.1.0:

🎮 D-Pad support now works in boss battles (previously limited to breakout-style levels)

🕹️ Controller trigger can now be used to shoot in boss fights

🎨 Level selector color correction : Green = Bella's levels (she stole the green crystal) Blue = Glitch’s levels , our favorite character from Veracruz

🆙 Version label in the main menu updated from 2.0.0 to 2.1.0

📉 Difficulty reduced in level 14

🗡️ Dagger visuals improved in the Luna boss fight for better clarity

⚡ Warning visuals improved for Bella’s laser attack

🎵 Music fix: Glitch’s final battle now uses the correct theme song

✨ Exciting News!

Breakout Epilepsia has been selected for the Short Games Showcase 2025, sharing the spotlight with titles like Gris, Katana Zero, and more.

📸 We’re also sharing a few photos from the event, showing people having fun with version 2.0 of the game.

Thank you once again for your support. This journey wouldn’t be the same without you. 💜

— Victoria Hugo & the Breakout Epilepsia Team