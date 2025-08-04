 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19393137 Edited 4 August 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version number now displayed in RTA results

Menu can now be opened during RTA mode

Windowed / Fullscreen toggle added to settings (default is now Windowed)

Window resizing is now supported

Other bug fixes

#HomeWANDerby #holoindie

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3732151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link