Version number now displayed in RTA results
Menu can now be opened during RTA mode
Windowed / Fullscreen toggle added to settings (default is now Windowed)
Window resizing is now supported
Other bug fixes
#HomeWANDerby #holoindie
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Version number now displayed in RTA results
Menu can now be opened during RTA mode
Windowed / Fullscreen toggle added to settings (default is now Windowed)
Window resizing is now supported
Other bug fixes
#HomeWANDerby #holoindie
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update