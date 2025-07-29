Added Chronicle scenarios to the Select Scenario menu.

You can select the Chronicle scenarios at the bottom of the faction selection screen.

If you only want to play the new Chronicle scenarios, there is no need to use the beta version.

Note: Save data is shared between the default and beta branches.



Fixed certain graphics and parts of the map.



Dear Lost Technology fans,Today, we've updated the game to add certain Chronicle scenarios to the English version!We plan to continue adding Chronicle scenarios periodically, so please look forward to it.The beta version is expected to be merged into the full main version once the Chronicle scenarios have been added and bug fixes are complete.The Chronicle scenarios were translated by passionate fans.Thank you very much for your hard work.We hope you will continue to enjoy Lost Chronicles!