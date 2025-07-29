Added Faction Showcases - When selecting a faction in the VS menu you will now be taken to a showcase which displays the units of the selected faction, their stats & default traits and their upgraded versions & upgraded traits.

Updated Guide Navigation - Added extra navigation buttons so you can now move from any page in the Guide to any other page in the Guide, rather than having to manually flip through the pages in sequence. The Guide may also now be closed from any page, rather than just the Intro page.