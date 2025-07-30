 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19392963 Edited 30 July 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing SETTRIS.

In this update, we have added support for the following languages: Korean, Thai, Spanish (Latin America), French, German, Italian, and Brazilian Portuguese.

We hope you continue to enjoy SETTRIS!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2297231
