29 July 2025 Build 19392917
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Adjusted the maximum speed of the skill "Speed Up".
  • Adjusted the minimum flash interval of the bomb in the skill "Death Bomb".

Bugs

  • Fixed the problem of the skill "Speed Up" stalling.
  • Fixed the problem of the time display after the boss battle.
  • Fixed the problem of a black screen in a certain ending.
  • Fixed the problem of the ending music not playing correctly.



(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
July 29, 2025


[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:

ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote

