- Update -

Changes

Adjusted the maximum speed of the skill "Speed Up".



Adjusted the minimum flash interval of the bomb in the skill "Death Bomb".



Bugs

Fixed the problem of the skill "Speed Up" stalling.



Fixed the problem of the time display after the boss battle.



Fixed the problem of a black screen in a certain ending.



Fixed the problem of the ending music not playing correctly.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunJuly 29, 2025