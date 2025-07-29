Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Adjusted the maximum speed of the skill "Speed Up".
- Adjusted the minimum flash interval of the bomb in the skill "Death Bomb".
Bugs
- Fixed the problem of the skill "Speed Up" stalling.
- Fixed the problem of the time display after the boss battle.
- Fixed the problem of a black screen in a certain ending.
- Fixed the problem of the ending music not playing correctly.
(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
July 29, 2025
