- Changed the camera to rotate around a central viewpoint instead of rotating the camera itself
- Added a separate class of objects under Furniture > Support. These objects improve the efficiency of other objects (bookcases for research tables, end table for bed, etc.) More to come in this vein but just putting the most basic form of it out there for testing
- Performance optimizations
- Bug Fixes
Update 0.161a - Camera Adjustment, Support Objects, Performance Optimizations
