Update Notes for Build 0.2.1.5
- Added support for quests that expire. The quests received via the NPC job boards expire after 5 days. The Silvanus quest received after opening the mail from Silvanus expires after 1 day.
- Added support for letters to spawn quests via an Accept Quest button. The Silvanus mail on the first day is such a mail.
