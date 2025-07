Known Issues

Experimental features like “Undo Action” and “Speed-up Animations” may cause issues as they are still being iterated on.



In Multiplayer, characters can get locked in a preview state when two players start creating characters at the same time. A workaround for this is to create characters one by one, or to delete the stuck character and create it again.



In Multiplayer one of the users gets returned back to the Outpost main screen if two players click simultaneously on the same action in a sub menu.



Desyncs can occur in Multiplayer.



In Multiplayer, the “Quest Debriefing” screen shows placeholders if the party loses a quest after a client first creates a character in the Outpost.



Localization is a work-in-progress and you might encounter content that is untranslated or capable of improvement when playing the game in certain languages.



