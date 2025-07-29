Update Notes
Added:
Volley kick (triggered when the ball is at a specific height)
Camp Stadium
Grass field color changer
Statistics:
Player statistics no longer reset when leaving the match, only when rejoining. This prevents data loss if a player disconnects before the match ends.
Match results are now sent to Discord even if the host closes the room.
Various bug fixes
Fixed:
Fixed issue where shooting while performing a chip shot would hit the player’s body
Fixed chat not accepting special characters
Increased chat character limit
Improved kick animation responses (sometimes animations would not play)
Small Stadium:
Softer, less saturated colors
Small update and bug fixes 0.6.9
