29 July 2025 Build 19392668 Edited 29 July 2025 – 02:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Notes

Added:

Volley kick (triggered when the ball is at a specific height)

Camp Stadium

Grass field color changer

Statistics:

Player statistics no longer reset when leaving the match, only when rejoining. This prevents data loss if a player disconnects before the match ends.

Match results are now sent to Discord even if the host closes the room.

Various bug fixes

Fixed:

Fixed issue where shooting while performing a chip shot would hit the player’s body

Fixed chat not accepting special characters

Increased chat character limit

Improved kick animation responses (sometimes animations would not play)

Small Stadium:

Softer, less saturated colors

Changed files in this update

