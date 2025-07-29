Update Notes



Added:



Volley kick (triggered when the ball is at a specific height)



Camp Stadium



Grass field color changer



Statistics:



Player statistics no longer reset when leaving the match, only when rejoining. This prevents data loss if a player disconnects before the match ends.



Match results are now sent to Discord even if the host closes the room.



Various bug fixes



Fixed:



Fixed issue where shooting while performing a chip shot would hit the player’s body



Fixed chat not accepting special characters



Increased chat character limit



Improved kick animation responses (sometimes animations would not play)



Small Stadium:



Softer, less saturated colors