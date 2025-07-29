

Would you look at the time?



.. is what I'd say if I had access to any form of easily portable clock in this time period.



Nevertheless, we should hurry! Those kaiju don't look like they're in the mood to wait.



Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking is now live!

The game will beto allow even more folks to celebrate with us (as well as gather all of your loved ones to, erm, definitely not bop each other on the heads with rolling pins. Or run from rats. Or.. fling someone directly into the mouth of the beast, and whatnot. Something else, entirely.)We're also excited to report that over the next couple of months, we'll be routinely updating with new additions to the game, including (but not limited to): level and tool updates, new ingredients, intriguing new game modes, and more! Keep an eye out for more details as we start to unveil what's in store.

Now let's see what you've got to offer!



Happy cooking,



– Strange Scaffold