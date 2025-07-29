Bug Fixes

Fixes a UI bug that could lock up the game on the character select screen.



Fixes a UI bug that could allow certain "decision" menus (i.e. learning a new move) to overlap with summary menus



Fixes several UI issues on gamepad/Steam Deck that could prevent input from being registered appropriately



Moves the Quit Game button to the bottom of the pause menu



Prevents releasing the team's Willful One when obtaining a seventh Rogumon



Update erroneous text on "Storm Barrage" (it now correctly states that the move hits 3 times)



Quality of Life Changes

For gamepad/steamdeck, the default selected move will no longer be reset each turn



The game's version number is now displayed on the main menu



Balance Changes

Arken has a new ability, Sinkhole. Arken's old ability, Stoneskin, is still available at Replace Ability encounters



Increased the buff per stack of the "Second Wind" passive (15% -> 20%)



Slightly increased the damage per hit of "Storm Barrage" (5 -> 6 base power)



The ability "Focused" now also prevent Root



Minor improvements to the enemy AI in the Guardian boss fight



Thanks so much for supporting Rogumon in its Early Access debut! I've got some more changes I'm working on, but in the meanwhile, here are some bug fixes and a few balance changes.