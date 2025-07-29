Thanks so much for supporting Rogumon in its Early Access debut! I've got some more changes I'm working on, but in the meanwhile, here are some bug fixes and a few balance changes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixes a UI bug that could lock up the game on the character select screen.
- Fixes a UI bug that could allow certain "decision" menus (i.e. learning a new move) to overlap with summary menus
- Fixes several UI issues on gamepad/Steam Deck that could prevent input from being registered appropriately
- Moves the Quit Game button to the bottom of the pause menu
- Prevents releasing the team's Willful One when obtaining a seventh Rogumon
- Update erroneous text on "Storm Barrage" (it now correctly states that the move hits 3 times)
Quality of Life Changes
- For gamepad/steamdeck, the default selected move will no longer be reset each turn
- The game's version number is now displayed on the main menu
Balance Changes
- Arken has a new ability, Sinkhole. Arken's old ability, Stoneskin, is still available at Replace Ability encounters
- Increased the buff per stack of the "Second Wind" passive (15% -> 20%)
- Slightly increased the damage per hit of "Storm Barrage" (5 -> 6 base power)
- The ability "Focused" now also prevent Root
- Minor improvements to the enemy AI in the Guardian boss fight
