29 July 2025 Build 19392358 Edited 29 July 2025 – 04:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Thanks so much for supporting Rogumon in its Early Access debut! I've got some more changes I'm working on, but in the meanwhile, here are some bug fixes and a few balance changes.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixes a UI bug that could lock up the game on the character select screen.
  • Fixes a UI bug that could allow certain "decision" menus (i.e. learning a new move) to overlap with summary menus
  • Fixes several UI issues on gamepad/Steam Deck that could prevent input from being registered appropriately
  • Moves the Quit Game button to the bottom of the pause menu
  • Prevents releasing the team's Willful One when obtaining a seventh Rogumon
  • Update erroneous text on "Storm Barrage" (it now correctly states that the move hits 3 times)

Quality of Life Changes

  • For gamepad/steamdeck, the default selected move will no longer be reset each turn
  • The game's version number is now displayed on the main menu

Balance Changes

  • Arken has a new ability, Sinkhole. Arken's old ability, Stoneskin, is still available at Replace Ability encounters
  • Increased the buff per stack of the "Second Wind" passive (15% -> 20%)
  • Slightly increased the damage per hit of "Storm Barrage" (5 -> 6 base power)
  • The ability "Focused" now also prevent Root
  • Minor improvements to the enemy AI in the Guardian boss fight

