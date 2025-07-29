Added Toggle Dive setting



Door *should* be kicked more consistently now



FIXED: Shader making it so enemies appear through player’s character body



FIXED: Mistranslations for Portuguese



FIXED: Score multiplier is set to x0 after getting killed and restarting mission and doesn’t reset, most likely caused by a recent UI optimization



Enemies should no longer go into blocking stance if they’re given attack priority (unless melee attacked)



Audio output type should default to WASAPI on Windows, let me know if you experience any audio issues with this patch



Hey everyone,v1.0.13.1 is out now (these numbers are getting a little out of hand), mostly fixing a few bugs and also adding a Toggle Dive setting.Thanks for all of the bug reports and feedback! Just as a note, thank you to everyone submitting bug reports on the Steam forum and Discord, I apologize that I can't respond to every report but I am keeping an eye on them and attempting fixes as soon as I can.