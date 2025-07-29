 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19392129 Edited 29 July 2025 – 01:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The function of actively attacking invading troops has been canceled due to potential errors in pathfinding
  • Enhance the display of information during troop deployment, accessible via the shortcut key Alt
  • Record the zooming of battle scenes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3330161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link