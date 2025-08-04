 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19392016 Edited 4 August 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DLC Character "Ken" Available Now! 👊🔥

🔻Check out the character trailer
(Voice Actor: David Matranga)

https://youtu.be/6byynkBnQOM

Patch notes Ver1.3.1

https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/us/games/fatalfury-cotw/patchnotes/v1.3.1

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2492041
