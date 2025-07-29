 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19391979 Edited 29 July 2025 – 01:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Survival

  • Adjusted a particularly difficult wave a little bit.


Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where if you clicked the hotkey for a slot in your loadout on any page beyond your first one, it'd throw an error.
  • Fixed an issue where Architects and loading checkpoints could trigger Techs that required you to Extend the Path.
  • Fixed an issue where Gravity Field U2 was using an incorrect Slow value.
  • Attempt #2 at fixing an error caused by Teleporting Axons throwing errors.
  • Put in a failsafe to hopefully prevent another error caused by referencing Axons that no longer exist.

