Survival
- Adjusted a particularly difficult wave a little bit.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where if you clicked the hotkey for a slot in your loadout on any page beyond your first one, it'd throw an error.
- Fixed an issue where Architects and loading checkpoints could trigger Techs that required you to Extend the Path.
- Fixed an issue where Gravity Field U2 was using an incorrect Slow value.
- Attempt #2 at fixing an error caused by Teleporting Axons throwing errors.
- Put in a failsafe to hopefully prevent another error caused by referencing Axons that no longer exist.
Changed files in this update