The launch week has passed and it's been quite a week for myself. I spent all this time doing fixes, adding things, taking suggestions, and implementing features. It was quite a week that still continues. But I wanted to take a break from updating the game to lay out my thoughts about what the future holds for the game. As I mentioned, this game is intended to be constantly updating, and I don't mean just these micro-updates. What I wanted to do was add more substantial updates to prolong the life of this first version before moving on to version 2, which will be like a completely different game. But I'm getting ahead of myself as I still have version 1 to deal with.

So what is version 1 about? To put it simply, v1 is suppose to be the base game, the foundation of future updates. We're setting up the basic structure for future additions. So I want to take a moment and list out what I have planned for version 1

Online mode

We're starting off big. I was thinking that online was going to be reserved for v2, but I changed my mind when I started playing my own game. That's right, Only recently had I a chance to play my own game, not for fixes but for fun. During the week, after spending the day doing fixes, I would play my game for my own enjoyment. I guess it sounds ridiculous coming from me but I had a lot of fun playing my own game. I did end up wanting to change a few things, which I managed to do in some of the updates, but there was on update that I could not update but really wanted: online. While I was having fun with the campaign, I really wanted to go online and play with my fans and I figured that you guys probably feel the same way. That's why I'm announcing it right now, online is the first priority for v1. I won't be waiting for v2, and in fact, perhaps this is for the best. To get a head start on online would serve me well in the long run as I can keep it updated to prepare for v2's many new features.

I'm going to start planning out how online could work so this feature won't be coming anytime soon. I just wanted to let you know that online is now my next priority because this game can't wait to get that feature, it needs it now.

Mini-games and arcade mode

Throughout the game campaign, there are various challenges that will pop out. These are some of the mini-games you can play but I didn't had a chance to actually make a menu for them, but I didn't have time to do that. There is also one or two more mini-games I wanted to add but didn't have time for that either. But eventually I'll make time to make a menu and add any new challenges I wanted to add.

But one feature I do want to make is an arcade mode. This is nothing more than a just going against every single team, just like an ordinary arcade game. This idea came about when I played some games that have an arcade like experience but no actual arcade mode. I would've loved to just go against the opponents one after another until the end. That is why I feel it is important to add this feature, because an arcade like game needs an arcade mode. And there may be a special surprise waiting for you.

Thank you Fairy

The slots for the special community event, the Thank You Fairy, have all been filled up so quickly. I was kind of surprised there was such a demand for what can amount to a mere sticker in the end credits. But then again, I'm sure you're going to be really surprised with what I have planned. So I thank everyone who has made a request and if you missed out on this, there will be plenty of opportunities in the future to get another fairy. For now, I gotta figure out a method of making this happen, because I got to set time to get all your requests made. So be patient as you won't be getting the instructions just yet.

--

That is all I have to report. I am still accepting suggestions, reports, feedback, and anything else you guys want in the game. The experience has been great updating and improving the game and it couldn't happen without you guys. So keep on playing, keep the suggestions coming, and let's make this the best Touhou fangame ever (a man can dream).