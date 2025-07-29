 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19391871 Edited 29 July 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Good evening, all.

A quick release addressing an issue where you can't direct heal spells to the character portraits. That feature should now work as intended.

Thank everyone for playing. Enjoy.

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 1014261
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1014262
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link