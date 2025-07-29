Here are the highlights of Cycle 2 as decided by the last Cycle's winners. Detailed patch notes can be found at the bottom of this post.

Hub World Overhaul - Scatus

With the tight update timeline, I wasn't able to deliver on the Hub World experience that Scatus had in mind when he requested it initially. Determined and generous as he is, Scatus sacrificed another one of his leaderboard spots for me to allocate more time to refine it.

There will still be refinements to the new graphics, more points of interest and other additional tweaks in the future, but I hope this initial glow up and the point-and-click vibes hit the mark this time. I also plan to reflect the new graphics in the main menu and during gameplay, so stay tuned for mid-cycle updates!



Rhythm Challenge - KodBilen

The initial submission just said to make circles appear and disappear on the beat of the music, which resulted in KodBilen's submission to win the community vote. With some more time to think, he decided to refine his idea to make it a special score challenge that spawns circles in patterns.



What a lovely submission and what a nightmare to implement. It still needs some tweaking, but I hope you enjoy this addition as much as I do! There might be a new sound track in a mid-cycle update..

Lose 1 Score every Second - Zaren

Quite the simple addition, but it increased the difficulty of the Score Target challenge by quite a bit. I don't think that's what Zaren had in mind when they requested this, though...

Piranha Eats the Cursor - Dyxa

There were multiple ideas what exactly it means to eat the cursor, one of them being that the cursor should disappear. After some testing, this felt more like a bug and would've introduced confusion. Luckily, Dyxa was open to multiple ideas and we settled on a debuff that disables all your cursor upgrade effects for a limited amount of time when hit.



During development, I encountered a bug where piranhas kept spawning and it actually was quite fun to dodge all of them, so there might be a mid-cycle update that changes this event to a challenge that spawns a swarm of piranhas instead of just one.

Polish, Balance, Additional Content - Kohari

Due to time limitations, my own submission was cut short and only some polish and balance have been added. Stay tuned for more in mid-cycle updates and additional content!



For now, the following changes made it in.

Three Strike System

Keeping the win button as the win condition with the ramping decoy forcing the player to manage risk was a fun idea in the beginning and I'm sure some players still prefer this type of gameplay. However, players have noted that it feels too punishing and just results in a frustrating experience.



I agree that it was too extreme and I think that having no defined "end" just encourages people to play until they loose everything and quit before they even get a chance to submit their high score to the leaderboard.



The Decoy button has been reworked to give a strike and the game now ends when you get three strikes. You still have the option to continue by paying the ramping penalty, but you now can submit your current score after striking out instead.

Score & Combo Rework

The combo system of increasing the score linearly with every click just didn't feel right and made it hard to balance the different cursors. Combos now have a score multiplier that increases by 0.5 every for every 10 combo with a limit of a 5x multiplier at 70+ combo.



The base score has been increased to 10 to give a better baseline with the new multiplier. Challenges and cursor upgrades have been adjusted accordingly.

Floating Text

To improve game feel, animated floating text has been introduced to show score changes and combo multipliers.

Patch Notes

New Content

Hub World

New background

New shop sprite

New shopkeep sprite

New shop inside background

New evolution mode sprite (Arcade Machine)

New cycle select screen (Arcade Machine closeup)

New puffer fish statue to open the Leaderboard

New Leave sign to return to menu

New Play sign to start current cycle gameplay

Special Rhythm Challenge

10% chance to appear

Condition: Click the appearing circles to the beat when the shrinking circle fully closes

Reward: Score accumulated during the challenge doubles on completion

No Penalty, but combo breaks on miss

Combo carries over, but combo multiplier freezes until after

Piranha Event

Spawns every 30-60 seconds

Touching the piranha disables your cursor effects for 20 seconds

Debuff timer indicated by "empty" cursor that fills back up

Balance

Base Game

Score now depletes by 1 every second

Base Score increased to 10

Combos now provide a stacking multiplier instead (+0.5 per 10 combo, max x5)

Added separate buy button to shop cursors

Clicking a shop cursor now selects it

Hovering the cursor shows current level tooltip

Hovering the buy button shows next level tooltip

New indicator to highlight active cursor

Submission can now be updated without beating your high score

Decoy

Hitting the Decoy now gives a strike

Reaching 3 strikes ends the game

Penalty can be paid to reset strikes

Starting penalty increased to 10000

Rush Challenge

Duration decreased to 45 seconds

Condition increased to 1200 +/-20%

Reward increased to 2000

Target Challenge

Duration decreased to 15 seconds

Basic Cursor

Base score changed from 3/5/10 to 12/15/20

Twin Cursor

Combo limit changed from 5/10/20 to 20/30/40

Shield Cursor

Shields now holds up to 3 charges

Shield stacks show as rings around the cursor

Bug Fixes

Fixed main gameplay BGM playing twice

Dev Note

Sorry for the huge delay! The new update took a lot longer than expected due to the many issues I ran into. Future cycle duration has been increased to two weeks, which means you have 7 days to play and submit your design directives and I have 7 days to implement them afterwards.

As always, thank you for playing! I hope you enjoy the new additions and I'm looking forward to see you in chat or your next ideas on the leaderboard.

Cheers,

Kohari