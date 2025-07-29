 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19391797 Edited 29 July 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Attempting to improve performance with some lighting tweaks. Mysteriously, the shadows of the trees disappeared in the island scene and I could never really get to the root cause of why... But I came up with something hacky so they kind of work again...

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3461571
